In a Kyiv school, students staged a scene of beating a TRC military. The Ministry of Education and the police reacted

In one of the capitalʼs schools, students held a party where they staged a scene of beating up a military Territorial Recruit Center (TRC). The incident was responded to by the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi and the police.

A video recorded from a school holiday shows a student in a military uniform with the words “TRC” on his jacket coming onto the stage, where he is beaten by another participant in the skit. The “military man” is then dragged off the stage by his arms.

"The video, in which students from a Kyiv school act out a scene in which they demonstrate blatant contempt for the ʼmilitaryʼ, is shameful and unacceptable in the third year of a full-scale invasion and the 11th year of the war," wrote Oksen Lisovyi.

Lisovyi called the director and demanded an internal investigation and to collect explanations from everyone who participated in this.

"I personally find it strange that none of those who participated in the preparation and direct participation in this scene felt any resistance. A thorough official investigation should be conducted, and appropriate decisions should be made regarding all those involved. No one has the right to show disrespect to those who protect the country at the cost of their own lives and health," he concluded.

Juvenile police officers have already begun an investigation into the incident. Juvenile prevention officers from the Darnytsia Police Department are communicating with the administration of the educational institution, as well as the underage "actors."

The Department of Education of the Darnytsia District State Administration has created a commission, based on the results of its work, they will assess this case.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.