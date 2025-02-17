Zelensky to meet with Erdogan in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on February 18.

This was announced by Erdoganʼs spokesman Fahrettin Altun.

A representative of the Turkish leader says that he himself invited Zelensky to pay an official visit to the country. The event will take place at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital.

The heads of state will discuss the strategic partnership between Ankara and Kyiv, as well as steps that need to be taken to strengthen their cooperation.

"During the visit, there will also be an exchange of views on the latest developments in Ukraine and other regional and global issues," Fahrettin Altun added.

Earlier, sources from Axios reported that a meeting of senior US and Russian officials to discuss a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine and prepare for the Trump-Putin summit will take place on February 18 in Saudi Arabia.

