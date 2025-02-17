Heat supply restored in Mykolaiv after Russiaʼs strike on TPP

Heat supply has been restored in Mykolaiv after the Russian strike on the local thermal power plant on February 16.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

According to him, the temperature in the system is currently slightly below normal, but should return to normal within 24 hours without force majeure.

"There were two forecasts. According to the pessimistic forecast, it would take 3-4 days, but we managed according to the optimistic one — everything healed overnight. Now everything is working, everything is normal, everyone worked well," Kim noted.

Attack on Mykolaiv TPP

Initially, it was reported that a fire had broken out at a critical infrastructure facility — which one, exactly, was not reported this morning. The fire was extinguished — 11 units of special equipment and 58 people were involved.

Later it became known that it was the Mykolaiv TPP — 46 thousand subscribers were left without heat. 67 invulnerability points were deployed in the city, and three modular boiler rooms were connected in healthcare facilities.

The debris from the UAV damaged five apartment buildings, shops, and offices. One man was injured and hospitalized.

