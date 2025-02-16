Russia attacked the Mykolaiv TPP at night — 46 thousand subscribers remain without heat

The Russians struck a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv with a drone at night. 46 000 subscribers remain without heat supply.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, 67 inviolability points have been deployed in the city, and three modular boiler rooms in healthcare facilities have begun to be connected.

All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the attack and doing everything possible to restore heat supply to homes, schools, and hospitals as soon as possible.

Shmyhal instructed to hold a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies on this issue. After it, additional measures will be introduced to provide heat to the cityʼs residents.

In the morning it was known that due to an enemy attack on Mykolaiv, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility, and debris damaged five apartment buildings, shops and offices. The fire was extinguished — 11 units of special equipment and 58 people were involved. One person was injured — he was hospitalized.

