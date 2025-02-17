SBU and SOF drones attacked a refinery and an oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Krai

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enterprises in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

Two important Russian enterprises that work for the enemy military-industrial complex came under attack: the Ilya Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya Oil Pumping Station (OPS).

At least 20 explosions were heard in the area of the Ilsky refinery. A fire broke out at the plant, which was even confirmed by local authorities.

This plant includes six technological units for oil refining with a total capacity of 6.6 million tons per year. In February last year, the SBU drones already hit this plant. At that time, a primary oil refining unit worth $50 million was damaged.

The second successful target of Ukrainian drones was the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. This is the largest oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on the territory of Russia. As a result of the attack, the OPS stopped and was taken out of operation. Now oil pumping is bypassing this station.

"Russian oil refineries and oil pumping stations are completely legitimate targets. They not only work for the Russian defense industry, supplying fuel to enemy troops, but are also important for the Russian economy, which finances the war thanks to oil surpluses. Therefore, drone visits to these facilities will continue," an informed source in SBU reported.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.