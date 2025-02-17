SBU detained former occupation soldier who helped Russia deport six Ukrainian children

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained in Kyiv one of the organizers of the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a former teacher at a Kherson vocational school who collaborated with the Russians during the occupation of the city.

Then the perpetrator was appointed "deputy director" of the occupation institution and instructed to organize the forced transfer of six underage students to temporarily occupied Crimea.

To do this, the children were first evicted from the schoolʼs departmental dormitory and illegally taken to the left-bank Kherson region. From there, they were transported by bus to the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula.

The entire route of the Ukrainian children to their destination was "accompanied" by representatives of the Russian occupation administration, who exerted constant psychological pressure.

In Crimea, children were "locked up" in one of the local camps. There, they were given pro-Kremlin literature and began to be prepared for further joining the ranks of the Russian occupation groups.

After the liberation of Kherson, the suspect left for Kyiv, where she hoped to "get lost" to avoid justice. The SBU officers located her and detained her at her place of residence.

The woman was informed of the suspicion of committing a war crime. She is being held without bail. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Also, suspicion in absentia of a war crime was reported to the former occupation "director" of the Kherson vocational school and his subordinate "teacher", who are hiding in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian Childrenʼs Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

At least 19 546 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia, with fewer than 400 of them successfully returned. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus is involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

