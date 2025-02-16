Elon Musk declared the release of the Grok 3 chatbot and called it “the smartest AI on Earth”

American billionaire and head of the US DOGE department Elon Muskʼs artificial intelligence startup xAI will release a new version of its chatbot Grok 3 on Monday, February 17.

He wrote about this in X.

Elon Musk has called Grok 3 “the smartest AI on Earth.” During a video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai, he also said that this AI model will “outperform any competitor” that currently exists.

According to Musk, the model was trained on synthetic data and is able to analyze its own errors, looking back and forth through the data to achieve logical consistency.

What preceded

Elon Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot. He stepped down from the board in 2018, citing a conflict of interest over Tesla.

Musk later officially announced the launch of xAI, his own artificial intelligence research company. According to the founder, its goal is to “understand the true nature of the universe”. In November 2023, Musk announced that he was launching his own artificial intelligence model, Grok, and then released the original Grok and said that the chatbot was already “seeking the truth”.

The word Grok was coined by science fiction writer Robert A. Heinlein back in 1961. It appears in his novel Stranger in a Strange Land. The term is now used in technical circles as a sign of deep understanding.

