Ukrainian military liberated the village of Pishchane, 5 kilometers from Pokrovsk

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Pishchane, 5 km south of Pokrovsk.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Operational-Strategic Group (OSG) "Khortytsia".

"Now the Russians have suffered a serious blow there, a serious defeat, and this happened due, among other things, to the effective cooperation of various Ukrainian drone units, various UAV units," Trehubov said.

According to him, there had been active fighting there for a long time, but it was a zone where the situation was constantly changing. He stressed: one can very cautiously say that a “certain turning point” had nevertheless occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Trehubov stressed that this can be said with reference to President Volodymyr Zelensky. On February 15, Volodymyr Zelensky reported the successes near Pokrovsk at the Munich Security Conference.

"The situation is better in the Pokrovsk direction. Without any details. But I would say this: we are more confident there than we were," he said then.

"The Russians had very serious intentions to semi-encircle the city of Pokrovsk. But they suffered serious losses in this direction last month. This month, they were also, so to speak, suspended and even thrown back in certain settlements," Trehubov emphasized.

The fact that Ukrainian troops had regained positions in Pishchane was first reported on February 11 by the analytical project DeepState.

The Pokrovsk direction is one of the hottest on the front, with dozens of clashes taking place there every day. Pokrovsk is under constant shelling, the city is completely without electricity. Russian troops are stationed a few kilometers from the city.

A mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and a forced one in frontline communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the regionʼs cities and villages, causing injuries or deaths every day.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.