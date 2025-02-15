RMF FM: Hungary blocks the opening of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU

Hungary did not support the letter with conditions that were supposed to open a negotiating cluster for Ukraine regarding membership in the European Union.

This is reported by RMF FM, citing the words of an EU diplomat.

Poland, which holds the EU presidency for the first half of 2025, presented a letter on February 14 with the conditions for opening the "Fundamentals" negotiation cluster for Ukraineʼs accession to the bloc. The document must be sent to Ukraine, which should open the cluster in April.

The letter refers, in particular, to the preparation and adoption by Kyiv of two roadmaps — on reforms in the areas of the rule of law and public administration. According to RMF FM, the text received broad support from partners, with the exception of the Hungarian delegation.

It has set additional conditions for Ukraine, including creating a plan to protect national minorities. Given that sending the letter requires unanimity in Brussels, Budapestʼs actions could delay or even hinder the process.

Two more EU decisions are needed to open the negotiating cluster. For their adoption, the partner countries must also agree.

On June 23, 2023, Ukraine officially became a candidate for membership in the European Union.

