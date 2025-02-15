The Air Defense Forces shot down 33 enemy drones at night

On the night of February 15, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 70 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 33 "Shaheds" and other types of drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Another 37 enemy drones were lost without any negative consequences.

