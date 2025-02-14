Two Russians sentenced to 5 years in Poland for espionage and ties to the PMC “Wagner”

On February 14, two Russian citizens were sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for espionage for Moscow and involvement in the PMC “Wagner”.

Reuters reports this.

Oleksiy T. and Andriy H. were arrested in Warsaw in August 2023. They were accused of acting in favour of foreign intelligence and participating in an international paramilitary group that was preparing terrorist attacks.

According to the case file, the men posted posters with QR codes in Krakow and Warsaw, leading to the PMC “Wagner” website, to recruit new members. Previously, the convicts did the same in France and Germany, agitating residents against the policies of the countriesʼ authorities. Andriy H.ʼs lawyer said that his client will likely appeal.

“The actions of the defendants were aimed at creating social tension, in particular at spreading the idea among Polish society that PMC ʼWagnerʼ mercenaries are already in Poland and that state services are ineffective,” said a spokesman for the Krakow District Court.

Western officials believe Russian agents are behind a series of crimes across Europe, including break-ins and arson attacks on factories and critical infrastructure, assaults and even assassination plots. Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in these incidents.

