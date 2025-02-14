Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting

Saudi Arabia has agreed to host a summit between the US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on its territory.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministry reacted positively to the telephone conversation between the American and Russian leaders, which took place on February 12.

"The Kingdom welcomes the holding of the summit in Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its continued efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the ministry said.

They recalled that Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in March 2022 expressed his willingness to help in a "political settlement of the crisis".

In early February, Reuters reported that Russia was reportedly considering Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as possible venues for Trump-Putin talks. Some in Russia were opposed to this because of the Arab statesʼ close military and security ties with the United States.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain neutral in the war in Ukraine. They do not join Western sanctions against Moscow, but maintain relations with Zelensky. Neither country has signed the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

