On February 13, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully struck a Russian military facility in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

An enemy target was hit near the village of Yelyzavetivka. As a result of the attack, a platoon stronghold of the 28th Rifle Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Army was destroyed.

According to the General Staff, the stronghold was used to launch drones that attacked Ukrainian fighters in the Sumy region.

The Kursk Offensive Operation of the Defense Forces began on August 6, 2024. Since its beginning, the total enemy losses as of early February 2025 amount to about 40 thousand people, of which more than 16 thousand were killed.

