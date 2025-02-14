The US Secretary of State suggested how the war in Ukraine could end

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that the resolution of the war in Ukraine could take place in several stages, starting with a ceasefire.

He announced this at a briefing.

According to him, the US President Donald Trump wants an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine: "Heʼs not just looking for a pause. He wants it to end. Itʼs going to be difficult, and itʼs going to have to be done in stages."

Rubio suggested that it would all start with a ceasefire. However, he stressed that the parties have not even discussed or agreed on this yet. He suggests that after that, they could open humanitarian corridors for aid and agree that both sides not attack energy infrastructure.

"But this has to be a global effort. Itʼs not just us [the US], itʼs not just Europe or NATO. I mean, countries all over the world will have to participate," Rubio believes.

The US Secretary of State stressed that Europe must provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees. However, there are many “sensitive issues”, he says: territorial claims, arms control, language and cultural issues — these will have to be worked on. The US is interested in Ukraine’s long-term independence — this should be anchored in permanent economic interests: partnerships and joint ventures, joint rights to minerals and natural resources, and the restoration of destroyed infrastructure.

Rubio considers Trumpʼs conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which took place on February 12, "the first step on a long journey".

What preceded

Donald Trump said on February 12 that he had spoken to Putin on the phone. They discussed Ukraine and agreed to instruct their teams to begin negotiations. According to the American president, the conversation with Putin was “long and very productive”.

"We agreed to work closely together, including mutual visits to our countries," the US president wrote.

After the call with Putin, Trump spoke by phone with Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he conveyed the essence of the conversation with the Russian leader. The Ukrainian president said that he and the American leader discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, the willingness of their teams to work together, technological capabilities, including drones and other modern production.

In addition, the presidents recalled Zelenskyʼs conversation with the head of the US Treasury, who brought a draft agreement on minerals to Ukraine. The dialogue also touched on new agreements on security and economic and resource cooperation.

Donald Trump added that the conversation went "very well" and that Zelensky, "like President Putin, wants to achieve peace".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.