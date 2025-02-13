The Russian Armed Forces general who ordered the Iskander missile strike on the Mykolaiv Regional Council has been suspected

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported in absentia the suspicion to Russian Army General Alexander Dvornikov, who ordered an attack with an “Iskander” missile on the Mykolaiv Regional Council.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the case materials, it was on the orders of the former commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Dvornikov that the Russians struck the administrative building of the Mykolaiv Regional Council on March 29, 2022. To do this, they used a surface-to-surface cruise missile.

It was launched from an “Iskander” tactical missile system based in Crimea. At that time, 36 people were killed and 38 others were injured to varying degrees. In addition, the blast wave damaged nearby residential buildings, a childrenʼs creativity center, shops, and cars.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators in absentia informed Dvornikov of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Measures are underway to bring him to justice.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.