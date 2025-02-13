Kyslytsia became First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia has received a new position — he became First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The relevant decree of February 12 was published on the government website.

Serhiy Kyslytsia graduated from the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in International Law. He speaks three foreign languages: English, Spanish, and French.

Kyslytsia began his diplomatic career in 1992. He held positions in embassies in various countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ukrainian missions to international organizations.

He served as the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN since December 2019. He was dismissed in December 2024.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.