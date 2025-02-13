The head of the headquarters of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center was taken into custody

The head of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Dmytro Kozyura was taken into custody until April 11, 2025, without the right to bail.

This was reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

Kozyura is suspected of working for Russian special services. He was detained on February 12. According to the investigation, he passed on information containing state secrets and the consequences of missile attacks to Russian special services.

Dmytro Kozyura in the courtroom. «Суспільне»

The prosecution requested detention without bail. The defense attorney requested house arrest because Kozyura is cooperating with the investigation and has given incriminating testimony against himself. Also, according to the attorney, the suspect is on prescribed medication and has high blood pressure.

According to the investigation, Kozyura was recruited in Vienna in 2018. For some time, the suspect was a "sleeping agent", and at the end of December 2024, FSB renewed contact with him. Babel reported on the details of the special operation to detain him here.

Kozyura is suspected of high treason. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

