Ukrainians won 16 medals in winter sports at the Invictus Games

Ukrainian veterans and military personnel won 16 medals in five winter sports at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada. These are 6 gold medals and five silver and bronze medals each.

This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and Invictus Games: Team Ukraine.

Ukrainian athletes tried their hand at alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon and skeleton, and cross-country skiing. As for the latter, all three prizes were won by Ukrainians: Volodymyr Marchenko took first place, Yaroslav Sharky took the second one, and Valeriy Odaynyk took the third one.

Gold for Ukraine was won by:

Biathlon:

Oleh Omelchuk (IBI4 — Open category) — competition among athletes with varying degrees of injuries.

Ruslan Serhiychuk (category IBI3 — Visually Impaired) — a competition among athletes with visual impairments who perform together with haidas.

Ski racing:

Anatoliy Byrko (INO4 — Open category) — an open category for athletes with varying degrees of injuries.

Volodymyr Marchenko (category INO2 — Standing Ski) — a competition among athletes who can stand but have musculoskeletal disorders.

Alpine skiing:

Serhii Hordievych (IAS1 category — Sit Ski) — a competition among athletes who compete while sitting due to musculoskeletal disorders.

Each member of the team participated in at least one of the five winter sports, although at the beginning of January most of them had never skied or snowboarded, the Ukrainian team at the Invictus Games said.

The Invictus Games are an international multi-disciplinary competition for former and current service members who have been injured or ill while serving in combat. The Games were launched by Britainʼs Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2014.

