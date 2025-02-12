The US Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as the countryʼs director of national intelligence on February 12. She was President Donald Trumpʼs nominee.

This is reported by NBC News and WP.

The politician was supported by 52 senators, while 48 officials opposed Gabbardʼs appointment. Several Republicans who were previously skeptical of Gabbardʼs appointment said that she had dispelled their doubts. Only one Republican, Mitch McConnell, voted against Gabbard.

In this position, the woman will lead 18 intelligence agencies with a budget of about $100 billion. Gabbard will become the top intelligence advisor to the US President Donald Trump. The woman promised to implement Trumpʼs plans and cut costs in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

What Tulsi Gabbard said about Ukraine

Gabbard has consistently opposed support for Ukraine. She has also repeatedly spoken out about the alleged existence of bio-laboratories in Ukraine, echoing Russian propaganda narratives. She has criticized President Joe Bidenʼs policies, accusing Democrats of prolonging the conflict and criticizing arms supplies to Kyiv.

In 2022, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council stated that Tulsi Gabbard was working for a foreign audience with money from the Russian Federation.

At the same time, during her confirmation hearing on January 30 of this year, Gabbard called Russia a strategic competitor and stated that it was "Putin who unleashed the war against Ukraine".

Tulsi Gabbard is a former Democratic congresswoman. In 2020, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, which was ultimately won by Joe Biden. During the election, she joined Trumpʼs team, who chose her for her "fearless spirit".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.