In Estonia, a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister failed

The Estonian Parliament has failed a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Kristen Michal, which was initiated by opposition parties.

This is reported by the Estonian media ERR.

28 deputies voted for the vote of no confidence, 66 abstained. In total, 94 deputies were present at the Riigikogu session. To express no confidence, at least 51 votes are required.

Opposition parties have claimed that Michal has lost their trust as head of government, but there are broader problems.

"Criticism of your energy and economic policies reflects the concerns of Estonian society, entrepreneurs, business organizations and the dissatisfaction of experts. People who otherwise do not interfere in politics are expressing their criticism more and more loudly," said one of the opposition representatives, Urmas Reinsalu.

According to him, Michalʼs energy policy is not in Estoniaʼs interests because he "wants to impose subsidized energy solutions on society for an entire generation, which entails high electricity prices and risks to security of supply." Reinsalu also criticized Michal for raising taxes and introducing new ones, appointing a new state secretary, etc.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that Estoniaʼs long economic recession is coming to an end, and for the economy to grow, it is necessary to produce clean and cheaper electricity than fossil fuels.

The government of Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal was sworn in on July 23, 2024. Michal is one of the biggest critics of Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine, so Estoniaʼs policy towards Ukraine has not changed.

