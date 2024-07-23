The new government was sworn in — Kristen Michal became the prime minister

The government of the new Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal was sworn in at an extraordinary meeting of the Riigikogu.

This is reported by ERR.

Michalʼs government, which is already the 54th government of the Republic of Estonia, includes 14 ministers together with the prime minister. Among them are Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsakhkna and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

After being sworn in at the Riigikogu, Kristen Michal met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is leaving her post to head the European Unionʼs diplomacy. She served as prime minister until the appointment of a new government.

Before being appointed Prime Minister of Estonia, Kristen Michal held the position of Minister for Climate Affairs. He is one of the biggest critics of Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine, so Estoniaʼs policy towards Ukraine will not change.

The first meeting of the new Cabinet of Ministers will be held on July 25.