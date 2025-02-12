Switzerland joins the 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland has joined the European Unionʼs 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which the bloc adopted on December 16 last year.

This is stated on the website of the Swiss government.

Back on December 23, 2024, Switzerland added 54 individuals and 30 companies linked to Russia to the sanctions list. Now, the Federal Council has decided on further measures that will come into force in the country on February 13, 2025.

One of the new steps is that Switzerland will ban the recognition of Russian court decisions in cases between Russian and Swiss companies. This is intended to protect businesses in Switzerland from financial losses.

Changes were also made to the rules so that Swiss companies could exit the Russian market without hindrance.

What preceded

On December 16, 2024, the European Union adopted the 15th package of sanctions in connection with Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The military unit responsible for the shelling of the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital in Kyiv, top managers of leading companies in the Russian energy sector, people responsible for the deportation of children, propaganda, and circumvention of sanctions, as well as two high-ranking officials of the DPRK, were sanctioned.

The sanctions list also includes Russian defense firms and shipping companies responsible for transporting crude oil and petroleum products by sea, which provide significant revenue to the Russian government.

Also, 52 shadow fleet vessels originating from third countries were sanctioned, bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to 79.

The list also includes a chemical plant and a civilian Russian airline that provides important logistical support to the Russian military.

For the first time, full sanctions were imposed on Chinese entities supplying drone components and microelectronic components to support Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine. Companies from India, Iran, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates that participated in circumventing trade restrictions or purchased sensitive goods for Russia, such as UAVs and missiles, were also sanctioned.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.