In Germany, a court allowed the extradition of a Ukrainian man who did not want to return due to mobilization

The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has allowed the extradition of a Ukrainian citizen. He did not want to return, arguing that he was being mobilized in Ukraine.

This is reported by MDR.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have requested the extradition of a man they say fled Ukraine to Germany. The man is accused of threatening and assaulting a police officer during a blood draw at a hospital.

When he was taken into custody in Germany, he refused to return to Ukraine. He said that “for my own reasons, I didn’t want to kill people,” referring to his reluctance to serve in the military.

However, a German court ruled that conscientious objection to military service is not an obstacle to extradition if the country to which he is being returned is in a state of war.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.