White House fires USAID inspector general after critical report

The inspector general of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was fired from his post the day after his office released a report criticizing the Donald Trump administrationʼs efforts to dismantle the agency.

This was reported to CNN by a source.

On the evening of February 11, Paul Martin was sent an email from the Deputy Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel stating that his position as Inspector General of USAID “has been terminated, effective immediately”.

A spokesperson for the USAID Office of Inspector General confirmed Martinʼs dismissal and said the reasons for his removal were not given.

Under the US law, the administration is required to notify Congress 30 days before dismissing an inspector general and provide specific reasons.

Martin has held the position since December 2023. The inspector generalʼs job is to investigate and audit any potential abuse, fraud, and waste by government agencies or their personnel, and to prepare reports and recommendations based on those inspections. The inspector generalʼs office is required to operate independently.

USAIDʼs Office of Inspector General staff also received notices that they no longer have access to their physical office. Although the Trump administration closed the USAID headquarters building in Washington last week, staff from the watchdogʼs office were allowed to work in the same building until Tuesday.

In a report released on February 10, the USAID Office of the Inspector General said that the Trump administrationʼs cuts to the agencyʼs staff and a complete freeze on foreign aid have made it difficult to track and respond to potential misuse of $8.2 billion in humanitarian assistance.

USAID is the worldʼs largest donor. In fiscal year 2023, the United States provided $72 billion in assistance worldwide. The agency was founded in 1961 under President John F. Kennedy. It provides billions of dollars each year to end poverty, treat disease, and respond to famine and natural disasters, as well as to build and develop democracy by supporting non-governmental organizations, independent media, and social initiatives.

On January 20, the day of his inauguration, the US President Donald Trump froze USAID initiatives for 90 days. After that, the Agencyʼs employees began to be sent on administrative leave without pay. The New York Times, citing sources, wrote that the Trump administration wants to reduce the number of USAID employees from more than 10 000 to 290 — that is, by a factor of 34.

