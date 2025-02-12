In the US, Democrats have initiated a bill to stop the liquidation of USAID

A group of Democrats in the US House of Representatives has introduced a bill that would prevent President Donald Trumpʼs administration from eliminating the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

This is reported by The Hill.

The bill, authored by Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs, was introduced on February 11 and is called the Protect US National Security Act.

He aims to argue that USAID reform must comply with the law and “not harm American soft power” at a time when the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) seeks to cut federal spending across various agencies and departments.

“Over the past 10 days, Elon Musk and DOGE have shut down USAID’s website, closed its headquarters, furloughed thousands of employees, and issued an order halting most foreign aid programs, including life-saving humanitarian assistance,” Jacobs said in a statement.

Jacobs is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee, which oversees USAID, and she introduced the bill along with 15 other Democrats.