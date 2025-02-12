Presidentʼs Office: Ukraine plans to abandon mobilization. The main points

In the future, those mobilized will be able to sign a contract with clear terms of service and financial bonuses.

This was reported in an interview for "We — Ukraine" by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and former commander of the 93rd brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" Pavlo Palisa.

"We are talking about systematically abandoning mobilization," he said.

According to him, the one-year contracts for men aged 18-24 are the first stage of a larger program.

What preceded

Ukraine has officially launched a one-year contract for young men aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization and want to voluntarily join the army. For the contract, you can receive one million hryvnias — 200 thousand immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid during service. Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly cash allowance of up to 120 thousand hryvnias.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that such volunteers will be guaranteed demobilization after a year of service. After the contract ends, the person will not be subject to mobilization for 12 months and will be able to travel abroad. Volunteers will also be available social benefits. You can read more here.

The law on mobilization came into force in Ukraine on May 18, 2024. Babel described and explained in detail what it entails.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, general mobilization has been in effect in Ukraine — it gives the right to call up citizens liable for military service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment and are not excluded from military registration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.