Trump: US Treasury Secretary will come to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant will arrive in Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was officially announced by US President Donald Trump.

"This war must and will end soon — too much death and destruction. The US has spent billions of dollars around the world, but the results are few," the American president added.

Scott Bessant will likely be the first official from President Trumpʼs Administration to visit Ukraine.

Trump did not specify when Scott Bessant would arrive or what the topic of the meeting with the Ukrainian president would be. Previously, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote about the possible visit of the head of the US Treasury Department to Kyiv this week to discuss access to Ukrainian minerals.

What Ukrainian minerals are we talking about?

On February 3, US President Donald Trump said he was considering exchanging Ukrainian rare earth minerals for more American aid.

"Weʼre looking to make a deal with Ukraine where theyʼre going to provide what weʼre giving them with their rare earth minerals and other things," Trump said.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv is open to partnership on this issue.

Rare earth minerals are essential for the production of smartphones, batteries, magnets, lasers, and other modern technologies. Despite their name, they are not actually that rare, but they are difficult to extract and purify. These include lithium, graphite, uranium, and titanium.

On February 9, Trump said in an interview with the New York Post that he has a specific plan to end the war and wants to make a $500 million deal with Volodymyr Zelensky for access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace deal.

On February 11, the American president said that Ukraine had “essentially agreed” to transfer half a trillion dollars worth of rare earth metals to Washington as payment for American military aid.

In 2023, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, said that Ukraine has the largest reserves of lithium, titanium and significant deposits of other minerals in Europe.