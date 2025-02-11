All children evacuated from 90 border settlements in Sumy region

All children were evacuated from 90 border settlements in Sumy region. At the same time, the number of Russian attacks in the region has increased.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh.

"For us, it was a serious task to save the lives of children from the border region. To date, 777 children have been taken out of the most dangerous areas of our region as part of mandatory evacuation," he said.

Mandatory evacuation of families with children in the region was announced on October 1, 2024. People from the border region continue to be evacuated. Transit centers have been created in the region, where evacuees receive financial and humanitarian assistance.

We have also created a base of 200 houses in the rear communities of the Sumy region where people can move. And in the central and western regions of Ukraine there are over 3 000 places for residents from dangerous areas of the Sumy region.

"However, I always note that the majority of people remain within the borders of the Sumy region and we provide them with assistance here as well. And this is an important issue, including international organizations helping us — they are building housing for displaced people, and in the near future we will open about 100 more such homes," said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to him, since the beginning of this year, the number of Russian attacks has increased by a thousand, compared to January and February of last year. The Russian Federation has begun to use more powerful weapons, such as missiles, FPV drones, and guided aerial bombs. And the number of artillery attacks has decreased.

Attacks by Shahed drones have increased by 5-6 times. In the first month and a half of this year, the Russian Federation has begun to attack energy and gas infrastructure facilities more often, Artyukh emphasized. The number of destroyed buildings and high-rise buildings has doubled.

The settlements of the Velykopysarivska, Yunakivska, and Seredyno-Budska communities are suffering the most from Russian attacks. That is, the enemy is attacking the region along the entire border of the Sumy region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.