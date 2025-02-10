The EU is developing a plan for mass arrests of tankers of the Russian shadow fleet

EU countries want to step up measures against Russiaʼs shadow fleet and are developing a plan to combat it, which includes mass arrests of tankers transporting oil in the Baltic Sea.

Politico reports this, citing two EU diplomats and two government officials.

New legislation is being developed to provide legal grounds for the arrest of Russian tankers. Options are also being considered to apply international law to detain vessels on the grounds of environmental threats or suspicions of piracy.

Countries could act independently by enacting their own national laws that would allow them to seize Russian ships. They could require tankers in the Baltic Sea to use a set list of reliable insurers, which would allow countries like Estonia and Finland to detain ships, as Russian tankers typically do not have the necessary insurance.

However, Politico writes that implementing these plans will not be easy. It is easier to arrest ships in territorial waters, while in international waters different laws apply — here a ship can only be detained under certain conditions, for example, if it poses a threat to the environment or security.

Russia could respond with military escorts of its tankers, escalating the conflict. Countries that seize ships could also face lawsuits and large financial costs as they would have to secure the seized tankers.

European countries want to step up seizures of Russian ships as Russia continues to evade sanctions by using a shadow fleet — mostly old tankers with opaque owners and no insurance — that allows Moscow to earn billions in oil revenues to finance its war against Ukraine.

In 2023, 348 shadow fleet vessels left Russian ports in the Baltic Sea, accounting for 40% of Russia’s total oil sales—an amount roughly equal to a third of Russia’s annual military budget.

In addition, these old ships pose a risk of environmental disasters in the Baltic Sea because they do not meet safety standards.