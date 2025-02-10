In Germany, a couple was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two Ukrainian women and the kidnapping of a baby

In Germany, a married couple — a 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man — were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian woman, her mother, and the kidnapping of the murdered womanʼs child.

This is reported by RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

The couple wanted to pass off the child of one of their victims as their own. The court determined that both of them were particularly guilty, meaning that their early release after 15 years in prison is practically impossible.

The courtʼs verdict can be appealed. All parties, including the defense, in their requests demanded life imprisonment for the defendants. According to the court spokesman, the prosecutor and co-plaintiff also demanded to establish the special gravity of the crime. The two defendants confessed to the crime and expressed remorse.

The investigation established that in the spring of 2024, the convicts killed 51-year-old Ukrainian refugee Maryna Stetsenko and her 27-year-old daughter Margarita in order to kidnap the latterʼs five-week-old child. The couple, according to the investigation, wanted to have a daughter together — they already have four children.

The child now lives with his aunt in Ukraine.

