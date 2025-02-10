Ukraine to receive over €100 million for energy and infrastructure restoration from the European Investment Bank

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed two agreements under which Kyiv will receive funds to restore energy and critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who signed the documents together with EIB President Nadia Calvino.

The first agreement concerns €16.5 million, which the EIB will allocate to Ukraine for the restoration of critical infrastructure and the introduction of energy efficiency.

The second agreement provides that Ukraine will receive €100 million to rehabilitate water, heating and sewage facilities, as well as to modernize basic social services in the areas of education, healthcare and housing.

Since the start of the full-scale war, EIB has allocated more than €2 billion to support Ukraine. In addition, the Ukrainian Prime Minister emphasized that the European Investment Bankʼs project portfolio in Ukraine is one of the largest and consists of 25 projects worth €4.95 billion. These are projects in the fields of transport, social infrastructure and energy.

According to Shmyhal, crossing points and road infrastructure, support for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and the stability of the energy sector also require further investment.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to the achievement of EU policy objectives and is one of the largest creditors of Ukraine.

