Childʼs death due to tooth extraction in Lviv: Anesthesiologist suspected

In Lviv, an anesthesiologist was informed of suspicion regarding the death of a five-year-old boy after the removal of baby teeth.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

According to the investigation, in December 2023, during dental treatment at a private clinic in Lviv, a five-year-old boy fell into a coma and died a month later, without regaining consciousness.

Investigators found out that the doctor who performed the anesthesia did not have the proper specialized education for this — she was not qualified to perform anesthesia on children, which is why she chose the wrong tactics for the procedure.

However, in August 2023, this doctor, with a diploma that allows her to provide anesthesia services to adults, received a fake certificate of a specialist doctor in the specialty of "pediatric anesthesiology" and a certificate of advanced training for a diploma in the direction of "pediatric anesthesiology".

The investigation is ongoing. They are now deciding what preventive measure to choose for the suspect.

What happened

The childʼs father said that on December 8, 2023, the mother took her son to the “Ori-Dent” clinic to have two of his baby teeth removed — the dentist suggested performing the procedure under general anesthesia.

The hospital director explained to the mother that during the operation, the childʼs heart stopped, which, he said, the doctors managed to restart. The boy was transferred to the intensive care unit, where doctors declared him brain dead. The childʼs vital functions were supported only by drugs.

