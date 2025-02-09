“This is freedom.” The Baltic countries synchronized with the EU energy grid instead of Russia’s

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have fully synchronized with the European energy grid, disconnecting from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus.

This was reported by the European Commission.

The Baltic countries have integrated into the EU internal energy market by connecting to the European continental grid through Poland.

The Baltic States’ synchronization with the EU grid is a project that has been supported by the European Commission for the past 15 years and has received €1.23 billion in grants from the Connecting Europe Facility. This has covered most of the investment costs. The project was implemented 10 months ahead of schedule.

"The last power lines with Russia and Belarus will now be dismantled. These chains of power lines connecting the Baltic countries with their warring neighbors will be a thing of the past. This is freedom. Freedom from threats and blackmail," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania remained the last EU member states whose electricity grids operated entirely within the Russian and Belarusian system—where electricity frequency was centrally controlled by Moscow, making the Baltic states vulnerable to Russian energy weapons. They now have full control over their own grids.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.