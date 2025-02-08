The Baltic States have disconnected from the energy system of Russia and Belarus

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have disconnected from the energy system of Russia and Belarus. They planned to do so in 2017.

This was reported by LSM.

In the coming hours, the Baltic energy system will operate autonomously, and by the end of the day on February 9, it will be connected to the European energy system. This system unites all countries of continental Europe, as well as Turkey, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

The transition should be seamless for consumers, but residents were advised to charge their mobile phones and laptops in case of an unlikely power outage.

"By ending the Baltic countriesʼ energy dependence on Russia, we will deprive the aggressor of the ability to use energy as a weapon against us," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Due to the disconnection of the Baltic countries, the power system of the Kaliningrad region of Russia also began to operate in autonomous mode.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, the Baltic states stopped buying Russian gas and electricity. However, their electricity grids remained connected to Russia and Belarus. They announced plans to disconnect from BRELL back in 2017 to reduce the risks of energy dependence on Russia, but accelerated the process after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

