A Russian cable broke in Finlandʼs exclusive economic zone, and repair work is underway.

This was reported by the Coast Guard, Yle, and Russian propagandists.

The Coast Guard reported the cable damage at around 1:00 p.m. A Russian ship is responsible for repairing the cable.

Russia says a Rostelecom submarine cable in the Baltic Sea has been damaged. The company said the damage was caused by an “external influence”.

Training manager at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy Kari Klemm said that two cables running between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad broke in the Gulf of Finland. The ministry received information about their malfunction on December 27.

Klemm estimates that cable repair work will take about a week, depending on weather conditions.

He did not comment on whether the damage to Russian cables was related to the cable breaks in the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day.

Cable breaks in the Baltic Sea

An undersea telecommunications cable between Finland and Germany, which runs alongside other important undersea infrastructure, including gas pipelines and power cables, was severed on November 18, 2024. A cable between Lithuania and Sweden was also reported to have been severed. Both incidents came just weeks after the United States detected increased Russian military activity around major undersea cables.

Germany immediately declared that these incidents were sabotage and a hybrid attack. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, wrote that the crew of the Chinese bulk carrier “Yi Peng 3” is suspected of severing communication cables in the Baltic Sea.

Investigators believe the crew may have intentionally severed two important data cables while dragging the anchor along the bottom of the Baltic Sea for more than 160 kilometers.

On Christmas Day, December 25, the “Estlink 2” submarine power cable between Finland and Estonia broke. Two ships were passing over it at the time of the incident. Finnish police suspect that the “Eagle S”, which was en route from Russia to Egypt, was involved.

On the morning of January 26, an underwater fiber-optic cable belonging to Latvian Radio (LVRTC) broke in the Baltic Sea.

Norway subsequently arrested the Norwegian vessel Silver Dania, with an all-Russian crew, at Latviaʼs request, on suspicion of involvement in the incident. However, police found no evidence linking the Silver Dania to the breach and released it.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.