In Germany, sabotage is suspected in the incident with the disconnection of communication cables in the Baltic Sea

Liza Brovko
The German Federal Government believes that two submarine communication cables in the Baltic Sea were deliberately damaged. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok suspect that it was a hybrid attack.

This is reported by Tagesschau.

On the sidelines of a meeting with European colleagues in Brussels, Pistorius said that the case of a communication cable break between Germany and Finland should be considered sabotage. There are no confirmations for this version yet. However, the German head of the Ministry of Defense rejects the option that the cables were accidentally damaged by dropped anchors.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbok also believes that cutting the cables is a hybrid attack. She talked about attempts at intimidation and mentioned Putinʼs name in a conversation with colleagues from Poland, France and Italy in Warsaw.

"This cannot be just a coincidence," Baerbok emphasized at a press conference in the Polish capital.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland, France, Italy, Spain and Great Britain accused Russia of "systematic attacks on the European security architecture" and added that Moscow is increasing its hybrid activities against NATO and EU countries.

