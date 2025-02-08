Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 near Toretsk

Fighters of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Crusade shot down a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft.

This is stated in the brigadeʼs message.

The plane was shot down by an “Igla” MANPADS on the outskirts of Toretsk (Donetsk region). The Russians later sent an Mi-8 helicopter to evacuate the pilot, but Ukrainian FPV operators prevented this from happening.

As a result, the helicopter returned (probably damaged).

