Court blocks Trumpʼs plan to furlough thousands of the USAID employees

A US court has temporarily suspended the implementation of the President Donald Trumpʼs administrationʼs order to furlough 2 200 employees of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The BBC writes about this.

The decision came hours before Trumpʼs order was set to take effect. The injunction will now be in effect for a week, until February 14. Until then, no more USAID employees can be furloughed.

Two labour unions filed a lawsuit, arguing that Trumpʼs decision violates the US Constitution and that USAID employees will suffer harm. The court agreed.

In addition, the decision reinstates 500 employees who had already been placed on administrative leave.