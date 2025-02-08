Passenger plane crashes in Alaska. 10 people killed

A Bering Air plane crashed in Alaska, killing all 10 people on board.

The Associated Press writes about this.

The Cessna 208 Caravan was on a charter flight between Unalakleet and Nome on February 7. Shortly before landing, while the plane was over the Gulf of Alaska, it disappeared from radar. The next day, rescuers found its wreckage.

A Cessna 208 Caravan crashed in Alaska. Берегова охорона США

According to radar forensics, the plane experienced an “event that resulted in a rapid loss of altitude and speed”. What exactly happened is still unknown. At the time, there was light snow and the temperature was -8.3 °C. The Coast Guard did not receive any distress signals from the plane.

All nine passengers and the pilot on board were killed, making it the deadliest air disaster in Alaska since a cargo plane crash in 2013 also killed 10 people.

