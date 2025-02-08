Trump deprived Biden of access to classified information

The US President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of his predecessor Joe Biden, who allegedly had a bad memory.

Trump informed about this on his social network Truth Social.

Former US presidents have access to certain intelligence even after they leave office. But Biden revoked Trumpʼs access to this information after he interfered in the election process and stormed the Capitol in 2021. At the time, Biden explained, without elaborating, that he did not want Trump to have access to "such" information.

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue to have access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Bidenʼs national security clearance and terminating his daily intelligence briefings," Tramp has said for now.

Trump cited a report by former special counsel Robert Gore, who led the criminal investigation into Joe Biden for improperly storing classified documents. Gore said Biden would not be indicted because he had no malicious intent because he was “an elderly man with good intentions and a bad memory”.

The report described Bidenʼs memory as "hazy," "fuzzy," "flawed," "poor," and "significantly limited". Biden allegedly "could not recall defining events in his life", such as when his son Beau died or when he was vice president of the United States.

According to The Guardian, this move by Trump is the "final act" in the "revenge tour of Washington" that he promised during his election campaign.

