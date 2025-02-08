Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones. The Air Defense Forces shot down 67 targets

Since the evening of February 7, Russia has launched 139 drones of various types over Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 67 of them, and another 71 drones were lost in the field and did not reach their targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions.

In the Sumy region, a Russian drone hit a private house, causing a fire and destroying the house. No one was injured, it was reported.

In the Kyiv region, debris from downed drones fell in the Bucha and Fastiv districts — the grass caught fire, the fire was extinguished. Also in the Fastiv district, debris damaged a private house and an unfinished building.

The Air Force noted that the Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions were also affected by the night attack. However, the heads of the Regional Military Administration have not yet specified the consequences.