A man died while passing a traffic light in Chernivtsi. The police are investigating the circumstances, the Ombudsman responded to the situation

On the morning of February 7, a 32-year-old man died at the Chernivtsi Regional TRC. He felt sick while undergoing a military medical commission (MMC).

This was reported by the local police and the press service of the Chernivtsi TRC.

Police say the man was wanted for evading mobilization. He was invited to the regional TRC to clarify his military registration information, to which he agreed.

TRC clarified that during communication with the military, the man did not complain about his health, so he was referred to a military medical commission.

While undergoing the MMC, his health deteriorated sharply and he fainted. The man was immediately given first aid, and doctors were called to the scene. However, he died during resuscitation measures.

The body of the Chernivtsi resident was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Police investigators entered information about the incident into the Unified Register of pre-trial investigations under Article 115 with the note "natural death" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In a comment to Suspilne, the general director of the regional emergency medical center Volodymyr Yelenev reported that the medical team that arrived on call found the man in a state of clinical death. Resuscitation efforts did not help. The doctors did not see any obvious injuries.

The head of the regional bureau of forensic medical examination Viktor Bachynsky told reporters that the man was obese, had chronic diseases, and had ischemic and hypertensive heart disease. An examination for the alcohol content in his body is ongoing.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets responded to the situation. He noted that in order to clarify all the circumstances of the case, his representative in the Chernivtsi region sent letters to the Chernivtsi regional TRC, the Chernivtsi zonal department of the Military Law Enforcement Service and Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernivtsi region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.