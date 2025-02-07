Russians attacked a village in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs — there are casualties

On the evening of February 6, Russian military aircraft struck a residential building in the village of Myropillia, Sumy region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to the investigation, the airstrike occurred at around 11:20 p.m. Preliminary, the Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on a two-story apartment building. Three people died — their bodies were pulled from under the rubble.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling. Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.