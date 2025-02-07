The Air Defense Forces destroyed 81 Russian drones overnight

On the night of February 7, the Ukrainian military destroyed 81 Russian drones in the skies over Ukraine, another 31 did not reach their targets (they were lost in location).

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 112 drones over Ukraine — Shahed strike drones and simulators from the Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Shatalovo directions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

The Sumy, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected by the Russian attack.

