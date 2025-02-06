Psychologists and psychotherapists in Ukraine are now required to be certified — the president signed the bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Bill No. 12030 on the mental health care system. Psychologists and psychotherapists are now required to be certified.

The document provides for uniform standards for certification in the professional areas of work of psychologists (at the National Commission) and certification of psychotherapists by self-regulatory organizations (SROs) that are internationally recognized. Every Ukrainian will have a guarantee that he is addressing a real specialist.

Ukraine is now to establish a National Commission on Mental Health as a permanent body under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. It will coordinate state policy in this area, ensure interaction between state bodies, professional associations and public organizations. The members of the commission will not be civil servants, and funding will come partly from international technical assistance.

The draft law provides that the country will develop self-regulation in the field of mental health: professional associations will be able to receive the status of self-regulatory organizations.

The document also obliges psychologists and psychotherapists to maintain confidential information about patients.

In addition, they plan to create state and local mental health programs, as well as special initiatives to support children, youth, military personnel, veterans, and internally displaced citizens.

Previously, Ukrainian legislation did not have terminology in the field of mental health care at the official level — now it will appear.

