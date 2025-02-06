Former commander of the 155th brigade Ryumshyn was kept in custody, but bail was reduced

The Kyiv Court of Appeals left the former commander of the 155th Brigade Dmytro Ryumshyn in custody.

This is reported by Radio Liberty.

A group of civilians came to the courtroom to support the military man, demanding combat immunity for him.

Three deputies wanted to bail Ryumshyn in the courtroom, including MP Lyudmila Buimister, who currently serves in the ranks of the Defense Forces.

However, the court decided not to release him on bail, but reduced the bail from 90 to 50 million hryvnias.

What preceded

Journalist Yuriy Butusov stated on December 31, 2024, that between March and November, 1 700 servicemen from the 155th separate mechanized brigade named after Anna Kyivska voluntarily left service.

He also noted that in October, when the brigade went to France for training, another 50 soldiers deserted from service.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda (UP), the SBI communications advisor Tetyana Sapyan said that SBI is indeed investigating these facts and has opened criminal proceedings for desertion and abuse of power or authority by a military official.

In early January, law enforcement officers detained the commander of one of the companies of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade — he allegedly not only left the unit without permission, but also incited his fighters to do so.

And on January 20, the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade Dmytro Ryumshyn was detained. According to the investigation, he did not inform the pre-trial investigation bodies about the AWOL cases, although he was informed about them not only verbally, but also in written reports.

