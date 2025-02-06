Officials suspected of stealing 101 million hryvnias from purchases for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Officials of the Housing and Operations Department (HOD) of Luhansk, which is currently part of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are suspected of stealing over 101 million hryvnias during the procurement of firewood for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, the scheme was organized by the former head of the Luhansk HOD. He involved two current officials of the unit stationed in Dnipro, a former HOD employee, and a private entrepreneur. They purchased firewood for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at inflated prices, without open bidding, and under contracts with indirect suppliers.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The accounts of the entrepreneurs through whom the purchases were made were controlled by the suspects. In total, 35 entrepreneurs were identified whose accounts were involved in the transaction.

Investigators identified 47 purchases at inflated prices. The losses to the state amounted to over 101 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers conducted 28 searches, seized documents, computer equipment, and mobile phones. Five people were reported on suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office under martial law as part of an organized group. This is punishable by up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.