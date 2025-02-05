Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Russiaʼs Krasnodar region

On the night of February 5, Ukraine struck an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attacked Albashneft plant is a plant for primary oil refining and production of petroleum products. The enterprise supplied gasoline and diesel fuel to the Russian army. A fire broke out there, all the results of the damage are being clarified.

The operation was carried out by units of the Security Service of Ukraine together with the Armed Forces.

In addition, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian “Buk” anti-aircraft missile system located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. It was damaged, the General Staff reported.

