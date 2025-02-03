Almost 63 000 people in Ukraine went missing under special circumstances

As of February 2025, 62 948 people who went missing under special circumstances are being sought in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov on Ukrainian Radio, the National Police reports.

This includes both military and civilian casualties. So far, out of 62 948 people, the whereabouts and bodies of 10 291 have been located and identified.

At the same time, the Commissioner emphasized that the Register of Missing Persons, under special circumstances, mostly includes information about people who disappeared in the combat zone or in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Those who disappeared due to extraordinary events or incidents of a natural or man-made nature are also registered.