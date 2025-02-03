SBU and SOF drones hit Volgograd Refinery and Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in Russia

On the night of February 3, Ukrainian drones attacked two Russian enterprises — the Volgograd Oil Refinery (“Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka”) and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU, and the strikes were confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Both facilities are major producers of fuel for the Russian military. The Volgograd refinery processes almost 6% of all oil in Russia, while the Astrakhan GPP is one of Moscowʼs key energy facilities, processing 12 billion cubic meters of gas condensate each year.

At the Volgograd plant, SBU and SOF drones hit the flare farm, primary processing units No. 2 and No. 3, as well as technological units No. 20 and No. 21. At the Astrakhan GPP, the gas condensate processing complex was damaged. A fire broke out there, the company suspended work, and employees were evacuated.

According to sources, this is the fifth successful special operation of the Security Service since the beginning of 2025 to destroy enemy enterprises that assist the Russian Armed Forces.

